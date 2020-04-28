coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings

By Eyewitness News

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The company announced Monday that the new policy goes into effect on May 4.

The airline had previously required all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

Customers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose throughout their travels, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newsjetbluecovid 19 outbreakflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC officials call for free subway rides for essential workers
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
Workers in NJ struggling to claim unemployment benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC officials call for free subway rides for essential workers
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Man whose twin died from Spanish Flu succumbs to COVID-19
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
7OYS: Watch out for these red flags when buying PPE online
Show More
NYC social workers stepping up during COVID-19 crisis
Extensive search for Fort Hood soldier missing for 5 days
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC doctor describes death and despair of fight against COVID-19
New York's jobless call on state to follow California's lead
More TOP STORIES News