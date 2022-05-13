Exclusive video shows Yonkers smash and grab jewelry store robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11842282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video of a smash and grab robbery at a Yonkers jewelry store.It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Square Jewelry on South Broadway.The video shows our suspects, all in hoodies and masks, the storefront before they start swinging at the glass window with sledgehammers.Once the window was shattered, they started grabbing all they could.On the other side of the glass, one of the owners tried to fight off the thieves.Police said they made off with $100,000 worth of merchandise.The men fled in a car that later crashed into a house on Marshall Street during a police pursuit, and the suspects fled on foot.Three were later caught and arrested, while the fourth remains on the loose.----------