3 women sought in attacks on Jewish children in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Investigators are searching for three suspects behind a string of attacks against Jewish ultra-Orthodox children in Brooklyn.

Police say the three women seen in surveillance pictures are linked to three incidents.

They are accused of slapping a 3-year-old boy across the face last Friday, and police say the women approached an 18-year-old girl Sunday and pulled her to the ground.

Later, they allegedly slapped a 9-year-old boy on the top of his head several times.

All the victims were wearing traditional ultra-Orthodox Jewish attire at the time of the attacks.

They happened in a South Williamsburg neighborhood where it is common for young children to walk in small groups or even alone.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

"There were a few cases of assault during the pandemic, but not that many," ADL Regional Director Scott Richman said. "But suddenly it's come back, and we've seen a number of assaults that we haven't seen since the pandemic started. I think this is the fourth reward we've offered in about five or six weeks, so we are seeing more cases of assault than we've seen in a long time."

The victims were not seriously injured, but the impact coupled with the timing -- at the start of Chanukah -- sends a shiver through the community.

Brooklyn resident Kenseth Armstead said it's outrageous.

"Anti-Semitism can't be can't be tolerated," he said. "If it were the reverse or if it were anyone who were targeting any person of color, I'd have the same idea. I think targeting anybody because of their difference is reprehensible. I think that's wrong, period."

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

