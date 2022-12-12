Security of NY Jewish community focus of meeting with Adams, Hochul

The meeting with elected officials and members of the Orthodox Union is being held at the Lincoln Center Synagogue. Ken Rosato reports.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The safety of New York's Jewish community is topping the agenda Monday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul gathered with Jewish leaders to discuss security and anti-Semitism ahead of the start of Hanukkah next week.

The meeting with members of the Orthodox Union was being held at the Lincoln Center Synagogue.

NY Sen. Chuck Schumer and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were also on hand.

"Like all of you, I feel the same fear, the same dread, the same alarm, that past generations of Jews have felt when anti-Semitism rears its ugly head," said Schumer in opening remarks.

The meeting comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes across the city and the nation, and after the arrests of two men who allegedly made violent threats against a New York City synagogue last month.

