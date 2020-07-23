Jewish man attacked by 3 in possible bias crime in Midwood

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a possible bias crime.

Video shows a man being chased down by a group of people.

It happened on July 11 at around 3 p.m. on Kings Highway in Midwood.

Police say the 51-year-old Jewish man was crossing the street when he got into an argument with three people in a gray SUV yelling expletives.

The people allegedly yelled "You *expletive* Jew" out of their car window at the man.

It then escalated, until the group pulled over, got out of the SUV, and began punching the man.

The individuals wanted for questioning in this incident are described as three men, 20-30 years in age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED: Couple accused of bias crime in Brooklyn

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodbrooklynnew york citybias crimenypdhate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationjewishsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overcrowding prompts new restrictions in Long Beach
Steeple collapse concern after lightning causes Queens church fire
Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents at courthouse protest
1.4M more sought jobless aid as COVID-19 surges back
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in NYC
AccuWeather: Strong PM storms return Thursday
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package today
Show More
Video: Paint balloon vandals target Washington Sq. Park statues
Hero off-duty officer saves elderly woman from drowning
12-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn deli
NYPD stops protesters from moving back into City Hall park
Police: Hell's Angels responsible for murder of Bronx man
More TOP STORIES News