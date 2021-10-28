Video shows Jewish man attacked with BB gun in Brooklyn

Video shows the suspects firing a BB gun out of a car near Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue on Oct. 11, hitting the 23-year-old man in the head.
The victim was wearing traditional Jewish garb at the time and was knocked to the ground as the suspects drove off.
He used his suit jacket to shield himself from the BBs.
The victim spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on Thursday.
"All of a sudden I see a gun out of the car shooting, as I ducked he kept on shooting," he said. "I saw a gun, like oh..that could kill me, then I'm like oh I just got shot."
He was treated for a cut to his head at the hospital.
The victim is adamant that he does not believe people are inherently bad, rather it's all a result of lack of education and spiritual belief.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the three suspects who were in the car. Police say they drove off in a dark Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
