15 hurt in accident involving Delta Airlines bus, commuter van at JFK Airport

John Del Giorno is over the scene in Newscopter 7 over a bus crash at JFK Airport.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a commuter van crashed into the back of a Delta Airlines bus at JFK Airport.

It happened on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway exiting the airport toward the Belt Parkway at 5:20 a.m. Friday.

At least 15 people were hurt with one injury believed to be serious. All of the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Delta says the bus had already broken down and their employees got off the bus. That's when the commuter van apparently struck from behind, the airline said.

Port Authority police and EMS responded to the scene and are investigating what led to the accident.

All lanes are shut down on the outbound side of the Van Wyck.

There are also additional delays for people making their way to the airport.

The Port Authority released a statement saying, "At approximately 5:20 a.m., Port Authority police responded to a motor vehicle accident on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near exit A involving a Delta Airlines bus and a vehicle, contracted by American Airlines. There are total of 15 injuries reported. One individual suffered a serious injury and 14 individuals suffered minor injuries. The injured were transported to the nearest hospital for further evaluation. The northbound Van Wyck lanes are temporarily closed. In the meantime, traffic is being diverted to the airport's service road. Please contact Delta and American Airlines for additional information."

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.