Welcome, Molly! Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is a grandpa!

This is Shirleen and her husband's third child.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is now a grandpa! His daughter, Colleen, and her husband, Patrick, welcomed little Molly Marie Waldron, who was born on Tuesday.Longtime Eyewitness News viewers may remember Colleen who reporter on the inflation of the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for several years.Colleen, Patrick, and baby Molly are all doing well."It's such an honor to work with and love our coworkers here," Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter said while reading the report of the happy news. "To see their children grow up and their children have children!""It's just amazing," Eyewitness News Anchor Liz Cho added. "We were always in such awe of Colleen and her poise and grace, being on television as a little kid, and Jim was always so proud of her, she's going to make such an amazing mom.""We know Jim's love of family and for him to become a grandad, that's just, that's fantastic," Eyewitness News Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said. "Jim, do not talk to Molly in your 11 O'clock lead voice!" To hear Lee's impression - watch the video above.Congratulations to Jim, Colleen, Patrick, and baby Molly from the Eyewitness News Team.----------