2022 Jimmy Awards returning to in-person ceremony for the first time in 3 years in NYC

The Jimmy Awards are given annually to recognize musical theater performances by high school students across the country.
The ceremony is set for Monday, June 27, at the Minskoff Theater in New York City.
Tickets are now available and start at $55.
To purchase your tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.
