Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'dumb comedy bit' at Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- Well, she didn't punch him. But Jimmy Kimmel did take some time during Quinta Brunson's appearance on his late-night talk show Wednesday to apologize for what he called a "dumb comedy bit" that some viewers felt took away from her Emmy victory on Monday.

"People said I stole your moment," Kimmel told Brunson. "And maybe I did, and I'm very sorry if I did do that. I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that."

Brunson, like she did backstage after her win, told Kimmel that what she remembered most about the moment was her joy -- not any ill feelings about him lying on the floor during her acceptance speech for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

"Well, Jimmy, let me just say, thank you. It is very kind of you to say that," she said. "I, honestly, was in such a moment of just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy. I was up there happy and I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time."

Kimmel presented Brunson's category with Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that Kimmel "got into the skinny margaritas" at the theater's bar after losing in an earlier category.

After the "Abbott Elementary" creator and star from West Philadelphia was announced as winner for writing the pilot of the popular sitcom, Kimmel stayed on the ground at the base of the microphone stand. He remained there throughout Brunson's acceptance speech and into the commercial break, nearly two minutes in total.

Kimmel remained out of the camera's frame for the duration of Brunson's speech, which lasted roughly one minute.

During Kimmel's opening monologue on Wednesday night, Brunson had some time to say a few more words of thanks after walking on stage and asking for the favor, joking that sometimes "you get less time (on stage) because somebody does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long."

"I have heard of that happening in previous years," Kimmel replied before giving her the floor.

On Monday night, after the internet began to buzz with ire toward Kimmel, Brunson was gracious toward Kimmel backstage in post-win interviews with press, telling reporters that the bit "didn't bother me that much," adding that Kimmel was an early supporter of her and "Abbott Elementary."

"Tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face," she joked.

That, of course, wouldn't have been much of a teaching moment.

"Abbott Elementary" returns with a new season September 21 on ABC.

