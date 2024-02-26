  • Watch Now
President Biden's New York City visit expected to disrupt traffic in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 26, 2024 12:58PM
President Biden set to visit Manhattan
Heather O'Rourke details the impact on traffic.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Street closures are expected Monday due to President Joe Biden's visit to New York City.

Here's the Commander in Chief's schedule:

At 12:25 p.m., Biden departs the White House for JBA, where he departs from at 12:45 p.m.

At 1:40 p.m., Biden arrives at JFK Airport. He departs the airport at 1:50 p.m., and arrives on Wall Street at 2:10 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m., Biden attends a campaign fundraiser.

At 6:30 p.m., Biden departs Manhattan for JFK Airport, where he departs at 7 p.m.

At 8:05 p.m., Biden departs Joint Base Andrews and arrives at the White House at 8:15 p.m.

During the president's visit earlier this month, more than 60 people were arrested as they tried to block Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side during a pro-Palestinian protest.

