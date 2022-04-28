Police ID suspect in sex assault of woman jogging at Pier 40 in Manhattan

The NYPD released clear video of the suspect who they say is 28-year-old Carl Phanor.
He's accused of sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman while she was jogging along the path at Pier 40 last month.
The man, believed to be Phanor, rode up on his bike and knocked the woman to the ground, and started choking her, according to the police report.
He then sexually assaulted the woman and snatched her cellphone.
The suspect then fled the scene on his bike. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital after the attack and suffered some bruising.
Police also obtained surveillance video from West Street and Charles Lane before the attack.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
