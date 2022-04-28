Police ID suspect in sex assault of woman jogging at Pier 40 in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect identified in sexual assault of jogger in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman who was jogging in Manhattan.

The NYPD released clear video of the suspect who they say is 28-year-old Carl Phanor.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman while she was jogging along the path at Pier 40 last month.

The man, believed to be Phanor, rode up on his bike and knocked the woman to the ground, and started choking her, according to the police report.



He then sexually assaulted the woman and snatched her cellphone.

The suspect then fled the scene on his bike. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital after the attack and suffered some bruising.

Police also obtained surveillance video from West Street and Charles Lane before the attack.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citygreenwich villageattackwoman assaultedsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Ghost Guns: Eyewitness News Investigation
Innocent 14-year-old girl shot in neck, 2 others injured in Queens
Wake today for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
AccuWeather: Gusty chill
Show More
1 ticket in Arizona wins massive $473M Powerball jackpot
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
NYC laundromat manager speaks out after 2 people stabbed inside store
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
100+ firefighters battle blaze inside NYC apartment building
More TOP STORIES News