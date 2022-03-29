Woman jogging near Pier 40 choked, sexually assaulted by man who fled on a bike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11688073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman jogging Sunday morning was sexually assaulted by a man who fled on a bike and police are still looking for the suspect.The 39-year-old woman was jogging along the path at Pier 40 early Sunday morning when a man approached her on a bike.The man knocked the woman to the ground and started choking her, according to the police report.He then sexually assaulted the woman and snatched her cellphone.Other women who use the jogging path frequently say they didn't feel safe before the attack, and even less so now."I actually waited until after work today to run bc we had more light," one female jogger said. "I definitely move around the city in general in numbers. I don't love going anywhere by myself."The man then fled the scene on his bike. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is suffering bruising."That sounds horrible," another woman walking her dog said. " I walk here most afternoons with my Winston. I hope she's doing ok. I'll be sure to look around me more often."The jogger we spoke with said that this attack is making her reconsider living in the city altogether."I think it's in line with a lot of what's happening in the city right now," she said. "Especially for women and younger women. It's really scary and terrifying. I haven't been in NY a year and it makes me want to leave."The individual was described to police as a male, wearing a beard, approximately 5' 9" and 180 lbs., dark complexion, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a dark clothing.Police obtained surveillance video from West Street and Charles Lane before the attack.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------