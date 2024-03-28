First day of wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller; Trump set to attend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heartbroken loved ones of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller will gather Thursday to say their final goodbyes at his first wake.

The NYPD made arrangements for Former President Donald Trump to attend the first wake at 2 p.m.

"President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death," a spokesperson for Trump said.

Diller was on the force for three years and leaves behind a wife and an almost 1-year-old son. He was fatally shot in Queens during what should have been a routine traffic stop.

Tributes continued in Queens Wednesday evening as Diller's colleagues gathered outside the 105th precinct for a vigil, where many heads were bowed. Firefighters and other first responders attended, joining together for prayer.

It was hosted by the NYC Citywide Clergy Collective at the 105 Precinct on 222nd Street, where those who attended spoke of Diller's courage.

Clergy members pray with fallen officer's colleagues outside Queens station.

As the sun set in Diller's hometown of Massapequa Park, lit candles were raised by a community abundant with law enforcement families, mourning the numbing loss.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban, law enforcement families, and neighbors rallied around each other while remembering Diller. For his family, they spoke of who he was, beyond the badge.

"Jonathan taught me what a family truly is...That means no matter. No matter the circumstances No matter how busy you are. You do what you can to help your family," Diller's brother-in-law shared tearfully.

"The community, the outpouring of support for the family, everybody just wants to get together and just console one another," said Village of Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl.

Although Officer Diller had been working the past nine months with NYPD's Critical Response Team, which is based out of a different location, the 105 Precinct was still his assigned stationhouse.

The dignified transfer of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Shannon Sohn was live in NewsCopter 7 covering the dignified transfer of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was transferred to a funeral home on Long Island.

A wake for the fallen officer will be held Thursday and Friday at the funeral home while a funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church.

Nassau County Police are expecting thousands to attend the wakes.

Tthe first of the two accused suspects in this shooting, 41-year-old Lindy Jones, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced gun, authorities said. He was driving the car during the incident and is now being held without bail.

Guy Rivera, the suspected gunman, is expected in court Thursday. Formal charges have not been announced.

Another wake is scheduled for Friday, and a funeral service Saturday morning, before Diller is laid to rest.

A GoFundMe page for the officer's family is already up to $350,000.

