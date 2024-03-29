Community to say final goodbyes to fallen Officer Jonathan Diller ahead of funeral

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Loved ones of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan DIller will gather Friday for his second wake in Massapequa Park.

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to attend to pay her respects. Diller will finally be laid to rest after his Saturday funeral.

"New Yorkers are in mourning over the loss of Officer Jonathan Diller, a heroic young man who dedicated his life to public safety and serving the people," Governor Hochul said earlier this week. "Our prayers are with his family, his loved ones and his colleagues in the NYPD as they grieve this tragic and senseless loss."

Diller was on the force for three years and leaves behind a wife and an almost 1-year-old son. He was fatally shot in Queens during what should have been a routine traffic stop.

On Thursday, as heartbroken mourners gathered at the first wake for DIller, the man suspected of shooting the officer was charged.

Guy Rivera, 34, was arraigned Thursday with murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He remains hospitalized at Jamaica Hospital and is being held without bail.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the developments following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

The other suspect arrested in Diller's death, 41-year-old Lindy Jones, was charged Wednesday with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced gun. He is also being held without bail.

In a frigid rain as dismal as the mood, Thursday night saw an endless wave of blue flow into the Nassau County funeral home for a pilgrimage that all of them dreaded.

"Every time he would hang up the phone with one of us, every time he would leave at the end of the day, he would tell every single person he loved them," said Sgt. David Pierson.

Pierson was Diller's direct supervisor on the NYPD's vaunted community response team, which now has a new mission: to watch forever over Diller's wife, Stephanie, and their one-year-old son.

"We need to be strong because if we're not strong, we need to be there for the family," added Pierson.

Both former President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Eric Adams attended Diller's first wake on Thursday afternoon.

Trump shared a sorrowful handshake with NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban as people waited by the masses outside the funeral home to pay their respects.

Not even the pouring rain could compete with the tears shed during the wake. There was NYPD blue everywhere you looked -- from the ribbons, flower arrangements and the massive security presence for Trump.

Anthony Carlo has more on the wake for Officer Jonathan Diller from Massapequa Park.

"Police are the greatest people we have, there's nothing and nobody like them and this should never happen," Trump said. "I just visited with a very beautiful wife who now doesn't have her husband."

Before the wake, Adams spoke with President Joe Biden.

"I received a call from the president a few moments ago sending his condolences and I will relay the condolences to the family, but we are truly impacted by the loss," Adams said.

A GoFundMe page for the officer's family has raised more than $500,000 and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage of Diller's home.

ALSO WATCH | The dignified transfer of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Shannon Sohn was live in NewsCopter 7 covering the dignified transfer of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was transferred to a funeral home on Long Island.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.