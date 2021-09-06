Arts & Entertainment

One last dip: Beachgoers mark Labor Day's unofficial end to summer on Long Island

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wrapping up Labor Day weekend at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Crowds were light at Jones Beach Monday afternoon as people marked the unofficial end to summer.

Telese Sapp, of Canarsie, got there before noon to enjoy a full beach day.

She said the summer isn't over in her mind.

"I think that's just an idea that you put in your head that summer has to be over," she said.

ALSO READ | Building that was Long Island's first synagogue now holds historical marker
EMBED More News Videos

The building that was once a synagogue was recognized on Sunday with a historical marker on Main Street in Setauket.


It looked like a typical beach day, with people sunbathing, reading, playing volleyball and listening to music.

Donna Krakehl, of Huntington, said the summer went by so quickly and she didn't think the weather cooperated for good beach days.

"I feel like the weather wasn't here all summer," she said.

Diana Recinos, of Farmingdale, said her four children already returned to school, so they wanted to get another beach day in.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


"We figured it's a nice day to be here," she said.

Lifeguards will remain on duty every day at all of the Long Island New York State Parks beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, Wildwood and Hither Hills, through September 19.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjones beachnassau countylabor daybeachessummerjones beach
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FEMA grants for NYC homeowners impacted by Ida
Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits
Woman falls on subway tracks after being violently attacked
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Caribbean pride on display in Brooklyn
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer
Ida impacts NJ back to school plans, search for missing continues
Show More
Gov. Murphy touring storm damage in Lambertville
Ex-Marine sharpshooter said 'God told him to' kill 4, affadavit says
Church volunteers helping Mamaroneck residents with Ida's aftermath
COVID News: 2 anchors of U.S. pandemic protection ending
AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News