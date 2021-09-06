One last dip: Beachgoers mark Labor Day's unofficial end to summer on Long Island

Telese Sapp, of Canarsie, got there before noon to enjoy a full beach day.
She said the summer isn't over in her mind.
"I think that's just an idea that you put in your head that summer has to be over," she said.
It looked like a typical beach day, with people sunbathing, reading, playing volleyball and listening to music.
Donna Krakehl, of Huntington, said the summer went by so quickly and she didn't think the weather cooperated for good beach days.
"I feel like the weather wasn't here all summer," she said.
Diana Recinos, of Farmingdale, said her four children already returned to school, so they wanted to get another beach day in.
"We figured it's a nice day to be here," she said.
Lifeguards will remain on duty every day at all of the Long Island New York State Parks beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, Wildwood and Hither Hills, through September 19.
