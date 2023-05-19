Jordan Neely's funeral will be held Friday, more than two weeks after Daniel Penny restrained him in a chokehold on a NYC subway.

Reverend Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at Jordan Neely's funeral after subway chokehold death

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than two weeks after his death, Jordan Neely will be laid to rest Friday morning.

Neely's death on a New York City subway train sparked protests.

Daniel Penny, 24, attempted to subdue Neely on an F train on May 1. Neely was reportedly experiencing a mental health episode at the time.

Cellphone video showed Penny, a former Marine, holding Neely in a chokehold until he passed out.

First responders were unable to revive Neely, and he was later pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital.

His cause of death was later ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

On May 12, Penny was arraigned on a manslaughter charge and was released after posting bail.

The services for Neely will take place at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

A private viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed by ABC7NY.

Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator, and he was known as a fixture in the subway and Times Square.

At the request of Neely's family, Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver his eulogy.

Sharpton has condemned the killing of Neely and has warned against vigilantism.

Neely's death has brought a renewed focus on mental health and homelessness issues.

