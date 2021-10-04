Taxi cab driver fatally shot during robbery in Newburgh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11079636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- A taxi driver was fatally shot in Newburgh in what police believe was a robbery, and separate rewards totaling $20,000 are being offered for information leading to an arrest.It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, on North Miller Street.Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz on the ground next to a cab, unconscious and unresponsive.He was rushed to a local hospital, where was pronounced deceased.The investigation revealed that De La Cruz was working as a driver for Express Taxi when he was robbed by a group of men he had picked up on Liberty Street.Police say they shot him a few blocks later and left him on the street.It's since been four days of mourning for brother Mario Arbaiza and sister Juana Bendezú, as they seek justice and answers from the police."My brother was working hard, nice guy," Arbaiza said. "He working 12, 15 hours every single day. He no doing nothing bad to nobody."A growing memorial at the scene of the crime pays tribute to man who often sent money back home to a rehab center in Peru."I was here within minutes of this happening," Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said. "I was with those officers trying to revive him and trying to save his life. This bothers me, because he's a hard-working individual who comes to this country to make a better life."The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the $15,000 offered by the victim's siblings, who met with detectives Monday for an update on the investigation."They have videos," Bendezú said. "They have many people who've provided information, and they have two or three names, that we should wait and be patient."Anyone who has information is urged to call detectives at 845-569-7509.All calls will be kept confidential.