District Attorney files to dismiss charges against worker in deadly Upper Manhattan bodega stabbing

Police have arrested a 51-year-old bodega worker following a deadly stabbing at the store last month.
The deadly confrontation happened on the corner of Broadway and W 139th Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.
When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest and neck. EMS transported the man to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the assault started with an argument between the victim, Austin Simon and store employee, Jose Alba.
Alba was known to the bodega employees and had caused issues before, according to sources.
Police said they recovered a knife at the scene.
Alba is was charged with murder and the case gained national attention after surveillance video of the incident was released.
