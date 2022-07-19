District Attorney files to dismiss charges against worker in deadly Upper Manhattan bodega stabbing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Worker arrested after deadly stabbing inside Manhattan bodega

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against bodega worker Jose Alba in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old bodega worker following a deadly stabbing at the store last month.

(Video in media player from previous report)

The deadly confrontation happened on the corner of Broadway and W 139th Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest and neck. EMS transported the man to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the assault started with an argument between the victim, Austin Simon and store employee, Jose Alba.

Alba was known to the bodega employees and had caused issues before, according to sources.

Police said they recovered a knife at the scene.

Alba is was charged with murder and the case gained national attention after surveillance video of the incident was released.



ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsmanhattannew york cityarrestmurderman killedstabbingbodega
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot
Torrential rain floods subways, wreaks havoc in parts of Tri-State
AccuWeather: Hotter in a hurry
Crews work to repair giant sinkhole that swallowed Bronx van
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
2 killed in pedestrian involved crash on Belt Parkway
Food rescue group asking community for help after truck was stolen
Show More
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat wave builds
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M for Tuesday night's drawing
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Bachelorette episode 2 recap: 8 men go home, but 1 just won't leave
Hale and Hearty suddenly closes all soup shops
More TOP STORIES News