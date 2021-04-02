Man with long rap sheet arrested in pair of NYC subway attacks

Authorities say 35-year-old Jose Martinez was arrested in connection with both incidents, which happened at the 46th Street and Broadway station in Astoria and the 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue station in Woodside.
Shea cited the arrest, and two other attacks by parolees this week, in an interview with CNN Friday.
"I can't tell you how angry I am about this," Shea said.
RELATED | Man on parole for killing mom charged in brutal attack on Asian woman
Martinez allegedly first punched a 17-year-old in the face and pushed onto the tracks just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
The victim pulled himself onto the R train platform and was taken to Mount Sinai Queens for treatment of leg pain.
Martinez fled the scene, police said, but he was not as lucky after he attacked the second man.
Police say he pushed that victim, who was waiting for his girlfriend, against the wall and demanded, "Where are you going, and why are you trying to run away?"
Martinez allegedly pulled a knife and put it on the man's chest.
A struggled ensued, and the suspect fled. The victim and a witnesses chased after him and held him for police.
A knife was recovered at the scene .
Martinez was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
RELATED | Parolee allegedly slashes man, woman and child in possible hate crime
Shea said "the common denominator" in the three incidents is all three suspects have criminal records
"This is who we are putting back onto the street," Shea said.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip