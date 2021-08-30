Coronavirus Update NYC: J'Ouvert canceled but some virtual events will go on

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The J'Ouvert celebration, normally held on Labor Day in Brooklyn, is postponed for another year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday."This is never easy for people to postpone a cherished tradition, but I think it's the right thing to do and a great alternative has been put together that will link us from this year to next year when we can bring everything back," de Blasio said.West Indian American Day Carnival Association said the parade carnival will once again be mostly virtual, although there will be in-person events."In order to keep our communities safe and sound and just be prepared for another pandemic that may hit us hard again, we want to take preventative measures and find alternative ways to celebrate our culture and what it means to be Caribbean," Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said.A three-day festival of "virtual and smaller in person events" will be held starting Thursday, September 2.