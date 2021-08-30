coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: J'Ouvert canceled but some virtual events will go on

J'Ouvert Brooklyn 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 8 - Vaccines vs. Variants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The J'Ouvert celebration, normally held on Labor Day in Brooklyn, is postponed for another year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

"This is never easy for people to postpone a cherished tradition, but I think it's the right thing to do and a great alternative has been put together that will link us from this year to next year when we can bring everything back," de Blasio said.

West Indian American Day Carnival Association said the parade carnival will once again be mostly virtual, although there will be in-person events.

"In order to keep our communities safe and sound and just be prepared for another pandemic that may hit us hard again, we want to take preventative measures and find alternative ways to celebrate our culture and what it means to be Caribbean," Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said.

A three-day festival of "virtual and smaller in person events" will be held starting Thursday, September 2.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkbrooklyncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID briefing
Mets' Syndergaard tests positive for COVID: AP source
Unlike fans, COVID shots not required for US Open players
COVID Updates: Hospitalized patients 17 and under now at record highs
TOP STORIES
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID briefing
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Hurricane Ida: What to expect in Tri-State Area
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun, stray PM thunderstorm
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
Show More
Wendy's is upgrading its French fries
Beware of child tax credit payment scams
EU to recommend reinstating Europe travel restrictions on US: reports
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Police say no shots fired in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News