Man arrested in hit and run death of 82-year-old man in Rockland County

Juan Alberto Germonsen was struck just before dawn along a busy stretch of 9W near Fairmount Avenue in Haverstraw.
Authorities announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Sugundo Landi-Lucer, of Queens, has been arrested in the case and charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
ALSO READ | Long Island hospital temporarily closing ER due to nursing staff shortages amid vaccine mandate
Germonsen lived in the nearby Green Hills Home for Adults, and it is believed he was crossing the street when he was struck.
The driver kept on going.
Germonsen was found lying in the roadway and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say residents of the home sometimes walk along to roadway to get to the nearby village.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or white Ford Explorer with dark rims and a moonroof, and police said it should be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the front passenger side bumper.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Town of Haverstraw Police Department at (845) 354-1500.
ALSO READ | WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked during match at Barclays Center
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip