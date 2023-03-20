Julianne Hough set to join season 32 of 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" ended with the closest race ever as the judges gave perfect scores to two couples, leaving the final decision to viewer votes.

Julianne Hough will join season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" as a co-host, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.

She will co-host the hit dance competition show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show in season 31.

Hough makes her return to the show after competing as a pro for five seasons and acting as a judge for several seasons; she won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in seasons four and five.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return as judges. Len Goodman retired from "Dancing with the Stars" last year.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," her statement continued. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."

News of Hough's return to "Dancing with the Stars" comes after Tyra Banks' departure from the hit show after just three seasons was announced last week.

Banks told TMZ she was exiting the show to "focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV" from behind-the-scenes. She also told TMZ that it was "time" for her to move "from the ballroom to the boardroom."

"Dancing with the Stars" will return in the fall to Disney+.

