  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
dancing with the stars

Tyra Banks leaving as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' after 3 seasons

Banks joined 'DWTS' in season 29 as the show's new host and as executive producer, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron.

ByCarson Blackwelder ABCNews logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 4:01PM
'Dancing with the Stars' awards Season 31 mirrorball trophy
EMBED <>More Videos

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" ended with the closest race ever as the judges gave perfect scores to two couples, leaving the final decision to viewer votes.

Tyra Banks is leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after just three seasons, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.

The "America's Next Top Model" creator, 49, joined "DWTS" in season 29, which aired in 2020, as the show's new host and as executive producer, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron. In doing so, she became the show's first Black female host.

"I like breaking those doors down, so that we don't have any more firsts," Banks told "Good Morning America" at the time. "But it's nice to be first, so that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you -- so I'm excited."

"Dancing With The Stars" star Tyra Banks.
Sebastian Kim/ABC News

Banks, who had numerous iconic fashion moments in the ballroom, stayed on as the reality competition series moved from ABC to Disney+ for its 31st season, which aired last year.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum -- and Mirrorball trophy champ -- Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as her co-host last year.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW