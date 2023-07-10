7 On Your Side: Best bets for shopping in July

Fourth of July isn't just about fireworks and celebration, but also about bargaining and sales. 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The long July 4th weekend meant fireworks, barbecues, the beach, and bargains.

Before you hit the stores, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a cheat sheet of what you should and shouldn't buy.

Along with fireworks, July will be blowing up with sales.

Fans and AC Units are moving to clearance this month and get your outdoor pots and plants too.

While patio furniture and grills will see their first markdowns in July and get cheaper next month, you may not see the inventory you want in stock so don't forget to ask for floor display prices as stores need to move bulky summer items off the floor.

July is also the best time of the year to score a new mattress. They'll be cheaper for July 4th sales than any other time of the year.

At some stores, it's better even than Black Friday and Memorial Day sales, if you're looking to replace your old mattresses, now is the time to look for cash-back incentives on top brands and freebies like free bases.

It's also a great time to pull the plug old appliances, fridges, washers, dryers, microwaves, and dishwashers will all be discounted.

"Fourth of July is one of the largest appliance sales, up to 35% off all the major brands," said Craig Ruppert, PC Richard and Son.

At PC Richard, they're offering an additional $1,000 off if you buy two or more appliances from the same brand. No matter where you shop, you should be asking for a bundle because buying a suite should save you.

"I believe they want their entire brand in your kitchen it speaks volumes for the brand and if the consumer needs one or two more appliances, they can do them all at the same time," Ruppert said.

Also, search for Black Friday in July, sales will see TVs and electronics discounted. We saw Samsung's 65-inch 4k for under $500, tech will also be priced for the beginning of back to school. Which will also feature a markdown on summer clothing, shoes, and outdoor gear.

And mark your calendars for July 11. 7-Eleven is offering free slurpies and Amazon Prime Days are July 11-12. Look for competitors to drop deals mid-month.

