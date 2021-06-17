NYC unveils 'Economic Justice Plan' ahead of Juneteenth celebration

"Something very big happening this week, something we are all looking forward to, a New York City full celebration of Juneteenth," he said. "Here is a moment to really reflect on history and act on history. It is a day specifically celebrating the emancipation of Black slaves in this country. But it really needs to be so much more. It needs to be a day for fundamental change."
The plan has three core components.
First, there will be Universal New York City Scholarship accounts for every public school child starting in September.
Second, a CUNY Scholarship Fund will provide 2,800 four-year scholarships to Black and low-income students.
Third, the Brooklyn Recovery Corps at Medgar Evers Collage will give over 200 students paid internships, work experience, and career prep.
"We want to honor Juneteenth today with action, with a focus on structural change," de Blasio said. "The focus of this plan is building on generational wealth. Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan is about addressing the core issues that have particularly come up in the last year and needed to come up, specific actions we could take right now to make an impact."
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Annually celebrated on June 19, the holiday serves as an homage to the actual ending of slavery in 1865.
While it's widely believed that Black enslaved people were set free by the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, not all were free until nearly three years later.
"We know that Juneteenth is the perfect time to make an impact, because it reminds us at that moment in the 1860s, the laws changed but the reality did not change," de Blasio said. "Racial wealth gap has continued from that moment, in fact has grown. Right now in America, average wealth of a white family is 10 times the average Black family. The answer is redistribution, purposeful focused efforts to right the wrongs. That's what we are doing with the Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan."
For a list of Juneteenth events across the city, visit NYC.gov/Juneteenth.
