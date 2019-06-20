Justice for Junior: Mom speaks out on 1-year anniversary of teen's murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of a Bronx teenager, while his heartbroken mother is speaking out about the pain of losing her son.
Everywhere you look in Leandra Guzman's new home, you can see him smiling back at you.
In her kitchen, in every room, hallway and stairwell there are hundreds of images of her son Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
"It's beautiful. That was the jacket that he wore when he was in the Explorers," Leandra said.
Thursday marks one year since the violent murder of her 15-year-old son that was caught on video and jolted the city into a collective anger.
Leandra has since moved from the home where she raised her son, less than a block from where he was slaughtered by gang members who thought he was someone else.
She had to escape to begin to heal. But while everything around her seems to have changed, inside her heart still weeps.
"I feel the same day. It's nothing passing for me," Leandra said. "I don't feel like any years gone on. I don't feel that. I feel like I'm in the first day."
Last Friday was a giant step in her quest for justice as the first 5 defendants arrested for butchering her son were found guilty of murder.
"Disgust quite frankly. You know to see captured on film somebody being chased through the streets and the look of fear on his face," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
It was personal too for Shea, as the teen was an NYPD Explorer with dreams of becoming a cop one day.
"What could have been. A young kid who had his whole life in front of him," Shea said. "We will never know really the true impact of what we lost that day."
Meanwhile the pursuit for justice is not over yet as there are 8 more defendants awaiting trial.
The Bronx District Attorney is offering them plea deals, which would drop the charges to manslaughter.
Leandra says if it were up to her, she'd have a different idea.
"If it's my decision, if it's me to say, I were to give them a hundred years for each of them, if it was my decision," Leandra said.
"I don't think the family will ever recover in a case like this. It never ends for victims," Shea said.
