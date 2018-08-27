TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A 14th person is now sought by the NYPD in connection with the death of a teenager in the Bronx.
Police arrested a 13th suspect Sunday in connection with the brutal death of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.
Ronald Urena of the Bronx was arraigned on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Investigators say Urena and other gang members dragged Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega in the Belmont section back in June and murdered him with a machete in a tragic case of mistaken identity.
Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last month.
The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.
"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.
