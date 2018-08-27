JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: 14th suspect wanted in innocent Bronx teen's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details of the arrest.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A 14th person is now sought by the NYPD in connection with the death of a teenager in the Bronx.

Police arrested a 13th suspect Sunday in connection with the brutal death of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.

Ronald Urena of the Bronx was arraigned on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.



Investigators say Urena and other gang members dragged Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega in the Belmont section back in June and murdered him with a machete in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last month.

The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.

"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderteen killedjustice for juniorNew York CityBronxTremont
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bodega owner says he did not 'realize what was happening' night of stabbing
Top cop sees no wrongdoing in officer response to Junior
7 suspects appear in court in murder of innocent Bronx teen
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Community speaks out on plans for bodega where 'Junior' was killed
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
More justice for junior
Top Stories
2 officers hurt when wrong-way driver crashes on Verrazano
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned after allegations of misconduct
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
NJ teen among victims in FL Madden tournament shooting
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Show More
Stray bullet hits vintage car at Long Island auto show
NYCHA residents say they've been without running water for days
Vandal strikes outside Connecticut funeral home
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave in store this week
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
More News