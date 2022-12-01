5 gang members plead guilty in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five gang members pleaded guilty in the 2018 fatal stabbing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced on Wednesday that five members of the 'Los Sures' set of the Trinitarios gang plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The five members included Ronald Urena, 29-year-old Luis Cabrera Santos, 30-year-old Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26-year-old Danilo Payamps Pacheco and 26-year-old Jose Tavarez.

Clark said the defendants' actions culminated in the brutal and deadly attack on "Junior" Guzman on June 20, 2018.

In the fatal attack, Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly targeted as a rival gang member by a group of 14 men all believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang.

He was dragged out of a bodega in the Bronx and stabbed to death, sparking nationwide outrage.

His mother launched an international social media movement under the hashtag #JusticeForJunior that sought justice for the teen.

Leandra Feliz became the face of grief for Junior, and she has been advocating for a bill to have panic buttons installed in all bodegas.

Clark said the five gang members will be sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12-15 years for their roles in this "horrendous" tragedy.

"They along with seven other defendants have been held accountable in the killing of the 15-year-old boy which horrified the Bronx and beyond," Clark said. "Since Junior was taken from his family, we have been relentless to attain justice for him."

Santos will be sentenced on January 10, 2023 and the other four defendants are scheduled for sentencing on January 13, 2023.

