Former NJ home of Justice Samuel Alito targeted with harassing mail and packages

According to West Caldwell Police, "erroneous information was circulating on the internet that indicated that Justice Alito still resides in West Caldwell, and individuals have been sending harassing packages to the current resident."
They say that current resident has nothing to do with Alito.
Alito moved out of West Caldwell after he was confirmed to the high court in 2007.
Police warn anyone identified sending threatening mail or packages to the home will be investigated and charged.
Alito wrote the majority opinion in the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The decision has sparked nationwide demonstrations on both sides of the abortion issue.
