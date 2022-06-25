Massive protests held in NYC after Supreme Courts overturns Roe v Wade

Over ten thousand people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square on Friday evening as the decision sparked outrage across the country.
Across the Tri-State area, there was swift reaction to the decision. Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying,
"Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice. I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made a historic $35 million investment to support our state's network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers."
