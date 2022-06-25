Massive protests held in NYC after Supreme Courts overturns Roe v Wade

NEW YORK -- Abortion rights protesters took to the streets of New York City on Friday, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion.

Over ten thousand people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square on Friday evening as the decision sparked outrage across the country.



Across the Tri-State area, there was swift reaction to the decision. Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying,

"Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice. I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made a historic $35 million investment to support our state's network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers."

