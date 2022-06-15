Hailey Bieber talks Justin Bieber's health, her new skin care line

Hailey Bieber is a busy woman these days, and she sat down with "Good Morning America" to discuss everything from Justin Bieber's recently revealed health condition to her new skin care brand.Last week, her popstar husband took to Instagram to explain that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which can temporarily paralyze parts of a person's face.While the news was sudden and shocking, Hailey told "GMA" that her husband was "doing really well, and he's getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better."She continued, "he's going to be totally OK, and I'm just grateful that he's fine."After canceling shows due to his diagnosis, and facing a disease that Dr. Priya Jaisinghani told "GMA" can be "painful and stressful," Hailey said that there had been a lot of fan support and added that the couple is grateful for that."Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations, and its actually been really amazing," she said.Justin's diagnosis comes on the heels of Hailey's own health struggles: The model experienced a mini-stroke in March."I feel a lot better after that situation. I feel good," she said this week. "I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart, and I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover. It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure -- just giving myself the time to workout again and feel like normal."She also mentioned the challenges of going through both of their health struggles with hopes that people understand what you are going through. "I think it actually opened up a lot of important and amazing conversation."Through it all, Hailey added that the silver lining has been that the struggles have brought her and Justin together and made them a lot closer.Despite the recent hurdles, Hailey has been hard at work, launching her own skin care line called Rhode, the middle name she shares with her mother.The line includes everything from a Peptide Glazing Fluid for radiant glowing skin to a Peptide lip treatment created to nourish lips and leave them soft.Rhode Skincare has been formulated for sensitive skin, and it's vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free with all products under $30.Speaking about the new line, Hailey said it was something she'd always been extremely passionate about."I went with skin care because I've always had a dream of doing a beauty brand, and for me, skin care felt like it made the most sense because I've always been so passionate about it -- and passionate about a skin care routine," she said. "I would say I'm slightly obsessive over it, and I'm just very routine when it comes to skin care."Hailey, who has been in the modeling industry since she was 17, said she's also developed her own beauty philosophy over the years."As I've gotten older, I feel that I've gravitated a lot more towards less is more -- less makeup, less hair, less everything and I think that's something that I've embraced, and it has made me feel more beautiful than I ever have," she said.