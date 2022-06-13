Justin Bieber's NYC concerts at MSG postponed due to singer's rare syndrome

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Justin Bieber is postponing tour dates after being diagnosed with a rare disorder, including two shows at Madison Square Garden scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
"Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed," Bieber's tour promoter, AEG Presents, said in a statement. "Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."
Last Friday, the multi-Grammy winner posted a video to his Instagram account to say that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.
Bieber had already canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. prior to posting his video.
The "Ghost" singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment "pretty serious."
"For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. "My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand."
Bieber said he's unsure how long he'll take to heal, but he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.
"I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.
Derick Wade, a consultant in neurological rehabilitation and visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K, told Sky News that recovery time can vary significantly.
"If a nerve is damaged in this way, it can recover in some people very quickly, in a few days or a few weeks and in other people can take several months," he said. "So it's a very unpredictable affair."
In March, Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Justin Bieber's NYC concerts at MSG postponed due to singer's rare syndrome
Both shows at Madison Square Garden, which were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have officially been postponed.
JUSTIN BIEBER
TOP STORIES
Show More