Woman arrested after racist tirade caught on camera in New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey have made an arrest after another viral incident of racism and harassment was caught on video.The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday in Bayonne, where the victim, 40-year-old Tameka Bordeaux, was followed by a woman screaming expletives and racial slurs at her.Bayonne police have since arrested 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, who is charged with bias Intimidation and harassment.Bordeaux told police that she left her home in the morning and observed Emanuele talking to the mail carrier regarding the late delivery of mail.As she approached, she said Emanuele immediately shouted racially charged epithets at her. She said she attempted to calm her neighbor, who continued to shout slurs.Bordeaux said she walked away, heading toward a convenient store, but Emanuele followed and continued shouting at her.A passerby attempted to intervene and walked with Bordeaux to the store, while a second good Samaritan was able to calm Emaneule, ultimately coaxing her to leave the area.Bordeaux was able to capture the incident on video, which she turned over to the police department for investigation.Authorities say Emanuele was quickly identified as the woman on the video, and detectives responded to her home and took her into custody just before 1 p.m..Emanuele had recently relocated to Bayonne from Tennessee in September of 2020.New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela McKnight issued the following statement regarding the incident:State Senator Sandra Cunningham also issued a statement."It is horrible to wake up this morning to this appalling video of Tameka Bordeaux being harassed as she walked down her block," she said. "As a Black woman, it is beyond sad and frustrating to have to still listen to this kind of shameful and offensive language as we embark on a new year. I know in my heart that the majority of humanity does not want hatred to be our way of life. I want to emphasize that in this particular situation, this is the ignorance of one racist woman and we cannot say her behavior represents the opinion of an entire city or racial group. Unequivocally, we must stand together to condemn racism, discrimination, and all acts of hatred."----------