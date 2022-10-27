NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul to host President Biden, Lee Zeldin to kick off bus tour

Derick Waller reports on the latest on the New York Governor's Race.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With less than two weeks left before election day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be joined by President Joe Biden on the campaign trail Thursday while Republican challenger Lee Zeldin is set to kick off a major bus tour.

Hochul and Biden will be joined by Sen. Charles Schumer, Rep. John Katko, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in Syracuse for the unveiling of plans for a $100 million semiconductor plant.

Zeldin is going to be in Syracuse where he'll begin a tour of 25 rallies over the next 13 days.

On Wednesday, Hochul was in New York City where she visited a senior center in Brooklyn and met with potential voters before hastily leaving.

She canceled a planned press conference, citing a security concern.

It's not clear what caused the concern, a silent protester holding a sign was in the room.

Zeldin was also in New York City, he took questions outside of a gas station in Queens that has seen a string of robberies.

Crime has been the predominant topic on the campaign trail.

"Keeping you safe, whether you walk down the streets, you take the subway. Anywhere you go you have the right to be safe in our communities," Hochul said.

"Republicans, Democrats, and independents need to look at this opportunity less than two weeks away as their opportunity as New Yorkers to save New York City and save New York state," Zeldin said.

