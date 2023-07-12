Police are searching for the men suspected of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to withdraw thousands of dollars.

Search on for suspects after woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw $9K in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is underway for the suspects who forced a woman into a van and then made her withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank account.

Police responded around 4 p.m. on July 3 to the 100 block of Adams Street.

Authorities say the suspects grabbed the victim by the arm and made her get into a blue Toyota Sienna where they threatened her and demanded money.

They took her to Santander Bank on Ferry Street where she withdrew $9,000 while one of the suspects waited outside to take her back to the vehicle.

Police say the suspects then drove the victim to the 300 block of Ferry Street and let her out of the car.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

ALSO READ | Police seek gunman who shot 4, including 2 young brothers, in Bronx

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.