Mom accused of leaving 2 young kids in car outside Valley Stream mall

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman from Queens was arrested in Valley Stream on Tuesday after police say she left her two children in a car.

The incident was reported in parking lot at the Green Acres Mall around 4:20 p.m.

Police say a witness called for help after seeing two young children alone in a car. Officers arrived to find a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl inside the unlocked vehicle with the engine running.

Officers were able to get into the car through the unlocked door. Both children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities determined the mother of the children, 25-year-old Lotanna Adjaero, was responsible for leaving her children and was placed under arrest.

The registered nurse who works as a home health aide is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors said both children were dehydrated and disoriented after being left in the car for about 45 minutes.

The two kids were placed into the custody of a family member.

