Royal 'superfan' from CT camps out in London for King Charles' coronation

LONDON (WABC) -- The coronation of King Charles III is this Saturday, and among the thousands of people expected to be in the crowds that day, is a "superfan" from Connecticut.

Donna Werner, 71, traveled from Connecticut to London where she is camping out to get a front-row spot to watch the king be crowned.

This isn't Donna's first royal occasion, though. She has attended multiple weddings, including Will and Kate's and Harry and Meghan's, and several of Queen Elizabeth's jubilees.

"I'm just happy to be here and be a part of history. This hasn't happened in 70 years. Nobody does it like the British. We don't have anything like this in the states," Werner said.

She has already spotted the king on this trip, as he drove past her outside Buckingham Palace.

