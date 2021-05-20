Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered inside store

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a murder mystery after a smoke shop owner was found dead inside his store.

A relative found 33-year-old Kinshuk Patel inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in the 400 block of 40th Street in Lindenhurst around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the cause of death but are investigating it as a homicide.

His body was found after family members could not contact him.

Patel was the father of two children, a 4-year-old and a 5-month-old. His wife is devastated, said Patel's aunt, Trupti Patel.

"He's the kindest soul I've ever known," she said. "Always, always, always smiling."

She said Kinshuk Patel was not the type of person who would fight back, even if someone was attacking him.

The cause of death has not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

