Woman safe, suspect in custody after New Jersey knifepoint kidnapping robbery

Woman threatened with knife as suspect tried to force her into home

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is under arrest and facing charges after police in New Jersey say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and then robbed her.

It happened in Hackensack around 3 p.m. Monday, when police say the 52-year-old victim was walking at the corner of Passaic and First streets when a man approached and held a kitchen knife to her waist.

They say he put his other hand on her body and forcibly made her walk about two blocks in an effort to get her into a home.

A passerby in the area heard her scream, and at that point, the suspect fled with the victim's phone and handbag.

The good Samaritan called 911, and and Sgt. John Dalton and Sgt. Sean Briggs located the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Esben Sarabe, behind a business on Anderson Street.

He was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, weapons possession charges, and terroristic threats.

Police say the victim's belongings and the knife were recovered in the area of the incident.

Fortunately, the victim was unharmed during the incident.

Police confirm the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

