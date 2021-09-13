Long Island couple accused of running major cocaine operation

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island couple is under arrest, accused of running a major cocaine operation out of their Lake Ronkonkoma home.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said 31-year-old Kobaski Claros and his 24-year-old girlfriend Maria Rivera sold the drugs out of their apartment on Mill Road.

During their arrest, authorities say 1.5 kilos of cocaine with a street value more than $150,000 were seized, along with $13,000 in cash.

Claros is being held on $3 million bond and reportedly had a number of previous felony arrests.

Rivera is being held on $2 million bond.

The investigation began last March and included confidential informants and undercover officers who infiltrated the alleged drug network.

Claros' attorney said both suspects plan to fight the charges.

