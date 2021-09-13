Long Island couple accused of running major cocaine operation

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said 31-year-old Kobaski Claros and his 24-year-old girlfriend Maria Rivera sold the drugs out of their apartment on Mill Road.
During their arrest, authorities say 1.5 kilos of cocaine with a street value more than $150,000 were seized, along with $13,000 in cash.
Claros is being held on $3 million bond and reportedly had a number of previous felony arrests.
Rivera is being held on $2 million bond.
The investigation began last March and included confidential informants and undercover officers who infiltrated the alleged drug network.
Claros' attorney said both suspects plan to fight the charges.
