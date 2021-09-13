Long Island couple accused of running major cocaine operation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11013252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11013252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island couple is under arrest, accused of running a major cocaine operation out of their Lake Ronkonkoma home.Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said 31-year-old Kobaski Claros and his 24-year-old girlfriend Maria Rivera sold the drugs out of their apartment on Mill Road.During their arrest, authorities say 1.5 kilos of cocaine with a street value more than $150,000 were seized, along with $13,000 in cash.Claros is being held on $3 million bond and reportedly had a number of previous felony arrests.Rivera is being held on $2 million bond.The investigation began last March and included confidential informants and undercover officers who infiltrated the alleged drug network.Claros' attorney said both suspects plan to fight the charges.----------