Intruder arrested for break-in at Los Angeles mayor's official residence

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 12:38AM
LOS ANGELES -- An intruder was arrested after breaking in to the Los Angeles mayor's official residence early Sunday morning, officials say.

The break-in happened around 6:40 a.m. at the Getty House residence, according to the office of Mayor Karen Bass.

"This morning at about 6:40 AM, an intruder broke into Getty House through a window," according to a statement from Deputy Mayor Zach Seidl. "Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."

No further details were available about the intruder's identity or how the person was able to get through security at the residence.

