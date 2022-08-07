JetBlue plane clips wingtip of Southwest jet at LaGuardia airport: FAA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A jet sustained damage to a wingtip after another plane bumped into it at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say a JetBlue plane clipped the right wingtip of a Southwest jet while pushing back from a gate around 9:40 a.m.

There were only passengers on the JetBlue flight and no injuries, the agency said.

Southwest said that its aircraft that was involved is now out of service to "make necessary repairs."

JetBlue did not immediately respond to request for comment.

