2 people exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia

Delta Airlines Flight 462 was headed to Atlanta and was taxiing out when the incident occurred.
Officials with Delta said a party of two opened the door and exited through the slide.
The plane then returned to the gate where other passengers deplaned and were put on alternate flights.
The plane was checked by maintenance technicians after the incident and was scheduled to return to service Monday evening.
