Sentencing day for 'FBI's 10 Most Wanted' man in NJ murder of fiancee, dog

Lamont Stephenson pleaded guilty to killing Olga DeJesus in Newark after being on the run for years after the murder.
He was captured in 2019 during a traffic stop in Maryland after he murdered a second woman in the Washington D.C. area.
In that case, police say Stephenson stabbed 40-year-old Natina Kiah and her cat.
Stephenson was caught on security cameras fleeing the area, presumably heading toward relatives in Virginia and the Carolinas.
For the DeJesus family, Olga's loss was crushing.
"We are just overwhelmed right now," her brother Felix DeJesus said after Stephenson's arrest. "We're happy. Everyone played a role in this, and we are grateful."
