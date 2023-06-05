Drone footage captured a large school of bluefish over Water Mill off the coast of Long Island.

Large school of bluefish caught on camera off the coast of Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A drone filming off the coast of Long Island captured a large school of bluefish making its way north.

The fish were seen migrating near Water Mill Thursday.

Bluefish have sharp teeth and are predators to smaller fish. They can be a good sign to people fishing as it means there are likely smaller fish in the area.

However, large groups of bluefish can attract even bigger fish, like sharks.

The video was shared to YouTube by photographer Joanna Steidle.

ALSO READ | Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg | Is NYC sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers?

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.