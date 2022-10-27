Laura Kavanagh expected to be named New York City's next FDNY fire commissioner

Laura Kavanagh is expected to be named New York City's next fire commissioner Thursday morning.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Laura Kavanagh is expected to be named New York City's next fire commissioner Thursday morning.

Kavanagh has been serving as acting FDNY commissioner since February.

She's been at the helm of the nation's largest fire department since Daniel Nigro stepped down as commissioner without naming a successor.

Nigro appointed Kavanagh as his second-in-command in 2017.

Kavanagh would be the first woman to lead the FDNY in its 157-year history.

MORE NEWS | Rams' Aaron Donald, Celtics' Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube