Lauren Cho disappearance: Search intensifies for missing New Jersey woman last seen near Joshua Tree

EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for missing NJ woman last seen near Joshua Tree

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. -- Investigators have ramped up their search for a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who was last seen three months ago in Yucca Valley.

Lauren "El" Cho was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying with her former partner.

Air and ground searches have been conducted since Cho's disappearance, but so far there's been no sign of her.

Cho is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

"We're hoping that will jog somebody's memory and provide more information for our investigators," said Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Missing person" flyers have been posted in and around Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.

MORE NEWS: Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
EMBED More News Videos

Residents across Bayport-Blue Point held a vigil for Gabby Petito Friday evening



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseysan bernardino countyyucca valleysearchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
COVID Update: Millions of newly eligible line up for vaccine boosters
Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots?
As vax deadline looms, Hochul preps for health care staffing shortage
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
Show More
Central Park set to welcome thousands for 'Global Citizen Live'
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
More TOP STORIES News