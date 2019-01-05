RAPE

Brooklyn lawyer arrested in connection to Manhattan rapes from 4 years ago

A Brooklyn lawyer was arrested for sex assaults committed in late 2014 and early 2015 in Manhattan, and he remains a suspect in others.

A Brooklyn lawyer was arrested for sex assaults committed in late 2014 and early 2015 in Manhattan, and he remains a suspect in others.

Police said 35-year-old Rashaun Kelley allegedly sexually assaulted three women in the Lower East Side, Harlem and the East Village by following them into their apartment buildings and attacking them.

Surveillance video released by police at the time showed the suspect, wearing a tie and a Yankees cap, following the women.

The three attacks were part of a larger pattern of five assaults, and Kelley remains a suspect in them.

The suspect is a lawyer who lives in East Flatbush. He was expected to be arraigned in court in Lower Manhattan Saturday.

