Remembrances held for Long Island Little Leaguer Lazar LaPenna as team wins championship game

The Long Beach Braves led a moment of silence for Lazar LaPenna before they played. They defeated their opponents, the Astros 10-6.
Lazar collapsed and died last month after making it to first base. He had an epileptic seizure which may have been triggered by his excitement about getting on base.
Lazar turned 10 the day before his death.
The night before he died, Lazar and his family celebrated his 10th birthday at a local restaurant.
"It's just so sad," he said.
Lazar was a huge Mets fan and loved playing baseball.
